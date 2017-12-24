Cowboys, Rangers, and Mavs draw laughs, joy with Christmas videos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON -- The Cowboys can't remember the names of Santa's reindeer (except Ryan Switzer), and Jason Garrett's heart doesn't appear to be growing three sizes this year, but our sports teams are still making your season bright with holiday videos!

For Dem Boys, it was a double dose.

They tweeted out a funny (and also sad!) video of the players struggling to name Santa's reindeer.

Can you name all of Santa's reindeer?Check out the answers from the #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/zw9fZKsj8l — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 23, 2017

But the best had to be their roasting of Head Coach Jason Garrett. His notoriously dry press conferences were spliced together with kids' Christmas-themed questions, and the result was perfection.

As for the Rangers?

It's Elvis Andrus playing the role of Clark Griswold. As the story goes, he strings thousands of lights, and they won't turn on! But then we see mascot Rangers Captain in the locker room using his hair dryer. The plug gets pulled out, and suddenly, Christmas magic!

And hey, when the question of Naughty or Nice comes up, remember that Mavs tickets are a pretty good option for those nice boys and girls.

Huge Mavs fan gets tickets to his first Mavs game for Christmas. I think he was a little surprised, and he can’t wait to see Dirk!!! #onthefloorbeforthedoor @dallasmavs @swish41 pic.twitter.com/SX0EETautt — Shane Minniear (@ShaneMinniear) December 23, 2017

All in all, merry is the word this Christmas!