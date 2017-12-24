Army skipped the national anthem? Well, not exactly

FORT WORTH — What’s more American than the Army football team playing in the Armed Forces Bowl? Well, the Black Knights showing up for the national anthem for one!

Check the sideline in this picture. Yep, it’s empty. No black. No gold. No Army.

Were they making the biggest statement yet on the list of anthem protests across the sport? And our apologies to the Dallas Cowboys, but would “America’s Team” really do that?

Short answer: No.

Army Coach Jeff Monken was sick about it, so much so that he addressed it on air at halftime.

“I wanna apologize. I’m most embarrassed about not being out here for the National Anthem,” he said. “They had a five minute push. We didn’t realize it watching the clock, and I want to apologize to the soldiers, sailors, and airmen out there. We had no intention of missing the National Anthem. That’s bothered me since the start of the game.”

After the apology, Army put us at attention, scoring a touchdown, then converting a two-point conversion with just 18 seconds left for the win.

We can salute that!