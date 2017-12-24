500 homeless call downtown Dallas hotel home for Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- What if being home for the holidays was only in your dreams?

On Christmas Eve, that dream came true for hundreds of people in downtown Dallas. 500 people who otherwise would have been left in the cold, are being gifted a stay at the Omni Dallas Hotel for the holiday.

Hundreds of people stood outside the hotel to welcome the homeless off the buses and into their rooms. Janet Everson is part of that welcoming committee every year.

“It is a heartfelt wonderful experience that makes you grateful for everything that you have,” she said.

Every year SoupMobile puts homeless families up for the holidays.

"I feel a little sad that I have as much as I do, and these people don’t have anything,” Everson said.

Robin DeCoteau is one of the homeless people staying the night at the hotel.

“I am really excited, I was excited a week ago," DeCoteau said. "I was saying, oh my god, I can’t wait till it gets here.”

Because, for Robin, this is the first time in a long time she has a home for the holiday.

“Last Christmas, I think I was doing nothing on the street,” she said.

She was excited to open her gift, and even more exited to find a hat, a toothbrush, and other hygiene items.

“It makes you not forget that there are a bunch of good people in the world who still care.”