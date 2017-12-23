UPDATE: Poo-Pourri helps ex-Mav Villanueva with his stinky situation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- No matter how bad it gets, some people always come out smelling like a rose...especially if Poo-Pourri has anything to say about it!

Now, that includes Charlie Villanueva.

Remember his stinky situation? The former Dallas Maverick was robbed earlier this week, and the crappy crooks stole his toilet!

The good folks at Poo-Pourri offered to raise his holiday spirit with a year's supply of their product and a pristine new potty.

"This is for you, Charlie," Vice President of Marketing Will Clarke said on Wednesday, waving a bottle of Poo-Pourri.

"We don't want him to have to deal with this stinky situation anymore," Director of Public Relations Rebekah Riley agreed.

And they delivered!

"It's crazy. Everything happens for a reason," Villanueva said in a Facebook video Friday night, standing with a new toilet and a basket of Poo-Pourri products. "I'm a firm believer in that. Even though it's not fun having your home burglarized and having items missed and the uncomfort that comes with that."

And the former baller learned a lesson along the way.

"I learned that one out of three people don't have toilets, and that's unfortunate," he said. "That's a sad thing to hear, and it kinda puts things into perspective."

As for the whereabouts of that lifted latrine? DPD's still working on it, but Charlie said he's good.