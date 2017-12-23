Trump’s First Year Approval Poll throws a little shade to a former president

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- President Trump's first year in office is almost over and he wants to know how he did!

An approval poll was recently released to get the public's opinion on "The Donald's" first year as president. However, the questions are a bit, well, we'll just leave that up to you.

Here's the first question:

How would you rate President Trump’s first year in office (2017)? Great Good Okay Other



But the same question was asked about Obama's first year and there's one more answer choice than the first question.

How would you rate President Obama’s first year in office (2009)? Great Good Okay Poor Other



And what's a survey without a nod to the President's favorite nemesis: the fake news media!

Do you believe the Fake News Media will fairly cover President Trump’s first year approval rating? Yes No Other



If the poll isn't enough to validate Trump, he can just watch this commercial on people thanking him instead!

If that video doesn't help lift his Christmas spirits, it's nothing Christmas weekend on the links can't fix!

Want to take the President's survey? Check it out HERE.