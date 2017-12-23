New study says too much Christmas music is bad for your mental health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON, ENGLAND -- All the Grinches and Scrooges of the world, rejoice!

Apparently there is such a thing as listening to too much Christmas music. According to a new study, playing Christmas music on a seemingly never-ending loop is capital B.A.D for your mental health!

The people who are most at risk: retail workers. Clinical Psychologist Linda Blair, who was part of the study, says workers spend all their energy trying to tune out the festive tunes and can't focus on anything else!

Not only that, Christmas music can stress a person out! You know, considering it's a constant reminder to get cracking on buying gifts for the fam.

So it doesn't matter if it's Mariah or Michael Buble, too much of a good thing can be bad. Even when it comes to Christmas.