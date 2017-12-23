Old flame trying to get back with you for the holidays? You’ve been “Marleyed”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON, ENGLAND -- If you're a single pringle this holiday season, then the last few weeks of the year can be a bit of a drag.

Turns out, there's a new dating trend in the air. It's called "Marleying" and it happens when former flames magically reappear to haunt their exes when they're home for the holidays.

According to eHarmony, 11% of singles have been contacted by an ex around Christmas time. The term comes from a Christmas Carol, after Scrooge's old partner, Jacob Marley appears to him as a ghost on Christmas Eve.

Just add it to the list with being ghosted, breadcrumbed, stashed, you get it!

Listen people, trying to ignite a spark with a former flame never ends well. If he's asking for a snog, opt for some nog instead! Our best advice, focus on the family and presents this year!