Kidd’s Kids: Special stories, trips of a lifetime, and how the Kidd Kraddick legacy lives on

This morning dose. special shares the special stories of Kidd's Kids, taking a look not only at how the organization empowers the families of children with life-altering conditions and takes them on the trip of a lifetime, but also the lasting legacy they have on these precious families.

In 1991, nationally-syndicated radio deejay and longtime DFW resident Kidd Kraddick started Kidd's Kids as a way of giving families an experience they would never forget.

And as always... Keep lookin' up. 📻❤️