Highland Park wins maybe the greatest game in Texas history

ARLINGTON -- Friday Night Lights showed us pure drama in a state championship football game. The final play comes down to the one yard line to decide the title.

Friday night, two Texas high school teams lived it.

On the game's final play, Manvel completed a pass to the one yard line. As the receiver turned to stretch toward the end zone for a game winning touchdown, he was swarmed by Highland Park players, keeping him out, and giving the Scots back-to-back state titles.

It was:

Highland Park - 53

Manvel - 49

It's a game many are already calling one of the best championship games in Texas high school history.

"I got the best teammates in the world," Highland Park Quarterback and game MVP John Stephen Jones said after. "They got no quit in 'em. Not one of 'em. They got no quit."

It was a bit different on the other sideline.

"We came up one second and one yard short, I guess," Manvel Head Coach Kirk Martin said. "That's a tough way to lose one right there."

Manvel controlled most of the game, even leading by 10 with just 2:00 left, but a Jones touchdown run led to a perfect onside kick, and then Jones threw a touchdown pass for the lead with just seconds remaining.

That wasn't it though! Highland Park still had to hold the Mavericks a yard short at the horn for the win.

Even Jone's well-known grandpa, Jerry Jones, couldn't believe what he just saw.

"I wouldn't ever imagine he'd win one like they won tonight," Jones said. "This will take you back from the dead right here."

There always has to be a loser, but in this case, it sure is a shame.