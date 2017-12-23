Airports finally get off the struggle bus and bring travelers home for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS- Between the power outage in Atlanta, and Friday's evacuation out at Love Field, airports have definitely been riding the struggle bus this holiday season.

But now that we're in the home stretch, it looks like things may be coming together for travelers.

"It doesn't seem all that crowded today," said Abbey Williams, who was flying out of Love Field.

When have you ever heard someone say that at the airport?!

2017 is predicted to have the busiest holiday season ever recorded.

Williams and her family will be joining the estimated 107 million Americans moving around for the holidays.

She's no newbie, Williams goes to the airport with a game plan.

"With this many kids, it can be a little tricky," she said, juggling her small kids. "I like to get here and get through security to give them time to walk around and get all of their wiggles out."

Passenger Jojo Salazar saw a little more traffic flying out from Amarillo, but she says nothing will keep her from missing her holiday plans.

"We're actually coming for the Cowboys game, I was here for the Thanksgiving game too. It doesn't matter, win or lose, I'm DC for life," she said.

A true ride or die!

AAA says the worst travel dates and times for bigger cities should be behind us, but still...just get to the airport on time, because nobody needs your meltdown to hold things up!