Join the Club: Finding your focus with acroyoga

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-Finding zen at the mall might not be most people’s idea of relaxation, but this group is proving it can be done.

Acroyoga isn't only a little bit of yoga mixed in with some acrobatics, it takes real focus and trust. You can find An Do and his group of flex masters at the courtyard at NorthPark Mall in Dallas on Saturdays.

At first glance the moves seem complicated and pretty intimidating but after spending some time Do, an acroyoga instructor and founder of Acroyoga Jamz says he can turn that fear into positive energy.

“This practice is very unique and there’s nothing like it but it really teaches you how to be patient so that you can cultivate that trust that communication,” said Do.

Acroyoga involves three people, the base, the flyer and a spotter. It requires you to be vocal while you're in the air, and lends itself to putting trust in your partner.

Here's how you can Join the Club:

Follow An Do for latest meet ups.