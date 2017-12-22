7-year-old boy killed by Bexar County deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCHERTZ - A 7-year-old boy is dead this morning from a stray bullet during a police shooting Thursday. The incident happened in Schertz, Texas in Bexar County, in the San Antonio-New Braunfels area.

Police were after a woman who was a wanted felon and a car theft suspect. After a two hour manhunt, the woman tried to break into a mobile home where the child was inside. The officers caught her on the front porch and that's when the police shot at the woman.

"We don't believe she was armed at that time, but there are enough indications from other officers -- from the initial officer, from witnesses close to the scene -- that she was presenting to be armed at various times during this prolonged pursuit. So, naturally, we are dealing with a crime scene that is about a half mile to a mile long," Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The child was inside the home when the bullet hit him; he was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The woman's identity has not been released.