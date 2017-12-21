Zeke hits the practice field for the first time since serving his 6-game suspension

FRISCO, TX — Guess who’s back, Dallas Cowboys fans? His controversial six game suspension is finally over and Ezekiel Elliott is officially back on the football field.

“He looks like he’s in good shape, seems mentally into it, engaged,” head coach Jason Garrett said of Elliott. “Just fell back in with his teammates and meetings in the walk throughs. Today will be his first time practicing with the team; we anticipate him doing a normal practice.”

Without Zeke, the Boys went 3-3. Hardly stellar, but just enough to keep them in the playoff race. That’s where all of Elliott’s focus is now.

“I’m ready to talk about the Seattle Seahawks and I’m ready to talk about the Dallas Cowboys,” Elliott said.

And you could say he’s very much done with talking about the whole suspension, getting fed up with all the questions about it.

“I’m not speaking on it anymore,” Zeke said.

When asked about it again, he told reporters, “Alright, I’m done. Thank you,” and left his locker.

So, Cowboys fans can only hope that Zeke is ready to take out all his frustrations against the Seahawks and deliver a Christmas playoff miracle to Big D.