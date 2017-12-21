Uber is now a Taxi in Europe as Liam Neeson gives directions via Waze

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Another blow for Uber!

The European Union’s top court just decided Uber should follow transportation rules, not technology rules.

So what does that mean? Basically, Uber will be regulated like other taxi operators. Before, the only thing they were responsible for was the app, along with connecting drivers and passengers.

So why switch it up all of a sudden?

Well, it all comes from a lawsuit in Spain by an organization representing the country's professional taxi drivers. The court says Uber had an unfair advantage in Spain because some of its drivers didn't have licenses to drive taxis.

