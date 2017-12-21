SMH: Veterinarian shoots and kills neighbor’s dog for barking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. -- You know it's a cold world when you actually shoot a dog for barking. That's exactly what Kelly Folse is accused of doing in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana -- after cops say she allegedly took a gun to the back of her neighbors dog's head.

Last Wednesday, resident Mike Giangrosso, heard the gunshot and rushed to Bruzer's aide.

"The dog was just shaken and in shock and still breathing and everything had his head up," Giangrosso explained. "I though they may have been a chance they could have saved him."

But there wasn't.

Bruzer had died at the local veterinary hospital, which happens to be Folse's place of work.

Oh, we didn't tell you?! It turns out that Folse is a veterinarian.

"She never showed any signs of anything like that before," her employer, Dr Scott Abadie explained.

The veterinarian hospital says Folse had volunteered for them since she was a teen, before becoming a certified vet!

"We are just devastated by what happened. I've been opened at this practice for 27 years. We've always done good quality veterinary medicine in a compassionate environment and my sympathies go out to the family of Bruzer, because I know they are devastated," Abadie added.

Well, now Folse can kiss her doggy days goodbye. After an investigation, cops found out that for months, she'd been sending threatening text messages to Bruzer's owners and complaining about the barking. Cops also discovered drugs at her home when they arrested her.

"We have drug testing for all of our employees; she had not been drug tested recently," Abadie said.

Folse is facing aggravated cruelty to animals, illegal discharge of a firearm and drug related charges.