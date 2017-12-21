Watch: Northwest ISD helps deployed Navy dad surprise kids at school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HASLET - Christmas came a little early for the Trevino family.

Jose Trevino has been deployed for the past six months at sea on the USS Iwo Jima. He returned to the states just in time to spend the holidays with his family.

"My wife sends me an email, she’s like I’m in tears, she goes Jacob was praying and he told God that he wanted God to tell Santa if it was possible he wanted Legos and his dad in a big box," says Trevino.

Yep! The Trevino kids asked their mom if their dad could come home and after Brissa's performance during the "Spurs in the Spotlight" talent show, Santa made their wish come true.

Jose has been in the navy almost eleven years.

Most of that time, he's been stationed in Fort Worth but lately, he's been at sea. And this is the longest he's ever been away from his three kids.

"It’s been very difficult, very difficult because I’m so used to having them around every time" "I miss that, being away, I don’t have that,” says, Jose. “You know I only get a phone call, or an email sometimes or pictures or letters - so it’s been difficult because it’s a new change but we do sacrifices for them"

So with a little help from Northwest ISD, mom and of course Santa, the Trevino family got their Christmas miracle.