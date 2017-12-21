One Year Later: Protesters demand justice for ‘police brutality’ in Fort Worth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH -- If you're an African-American in Fort Worth and something goes wrong, who do you call?

"I would see it more dangerous to call law enforcement in the City of Fort Worth than to deal with the situation as an independent citizen," said Jackie Craig's attorney Lee Merritt. "I've seen, more often than not, and not just in these two isolated cases, law enforcement escalating the situation bringing their own racial tension and their own racial bias to the circumstance and making it much worse."

Earlier this week, Fort Worth Police announced that they'd fired an officer who ordered a rookie cop to tase a woman who called for help with a domestic dispute.

That case is coming out just in time for the one year anniversary of Jacqueline Craig's police brutality case, an incident many feel still hasn't received proper justice.

"We've exhausted all of the process, that they really encourage citizens," one protestor said. "We've gone through all of that, we're down across from the convention center, across from the water gardens to let anyone know...to remind Fort Worth they have a race problem."

These protestors say they'll continue to post up around Fort Worth on Craig's behalf in hopes that she'll finally get some restitution from the city.

As for Craig, she says she'll see them in court.

"What we would like to see when an officer violates an individuals civil rights, we would like to see that officer removed, that's what justice dictates," Merritt said.