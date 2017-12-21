North Carolina toddler, garbage truck driver surprise each other with Christmas gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Wednesdays are Aaron Fielding’s favorite day because he gets a visit from the garbage truck driver. This Wednesday he decided to surprise the trash man with a gift.

Little did he know the city employee had a surprise of his own, according to WGHP.

"Like if he misses it, he did miss it one day, and he cried," Aaron's mom Jamie Fielding said.

Fielding said 4-year-old Aaron loves garbage day so much he runs to the driveway to wave hello.

This morning was no different as he ran with a gift in his hand.

"I said, 'Hey Aaron, tomorrow is trash day, I think we should make something for our trash man,'" Fielding said.

They made a snack for Jamie Coleman, the man who drives the garbage truck Aaron waves at.

The 4-year-old wasn't the only one who wanted to give something nice.

Coleman had a gift for Aaron too and Fielding captured it all on video as Coleman surprised Aaron with a toy truck.

"Well he likes the garbage trucks, so I figured I'd go ahead and give him one," Coleman said.

Aaron wasted no time to open the gift in the driveway as the rain poured down.

Fielding immediately took a picture of the two as they hugged with gifts in hand.

"It just made my heart feel full," Fielding said.