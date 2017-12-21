Melbourne crash: Driver slams into Christmas shoppers on Flinders Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA -- It was a horrifying scene after a driver crashed his car into a group of Christmas shoppers in Melbourne, Australia.

“We understand this has been a very traumatic event and there will be witnesses victims and family members affected,” says Commander Russell Barrett, North West Metro Region.

At least 18 people were injured. Several are in critical condition. And as far as a link to terror, local cops say there isn't one.

"I just want to reiterate that at this time we don't have any evidence for intelligence to indicate a connection with terrorism. Having said that, however, we continue to support this investigation with the counterterrorism command to ensure that there isn't that connection and that there is no ongoing threat,” says Shane Patton, Acting Chief Commissioner of Victoria Police.

They also said the 32-year-old driver is an Australian citizen of Afghan descent and had a history of drug use and mental health problems.

A second man arrested near the scene when he was busted for filming the chaos. He allegedly had knives in his bag but is not believed to be connected to the crash.

Australian police think this was no accident.

Barret says, "At this stage, we believe that a deliberate act. Can I repeat that at this time we believe it is a deliberate act. However, we do not know the motivation and it is still early stages of the investigation."

All we can do is hope police get to the bottom of this Christmas crash.