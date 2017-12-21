It’s Lit! AT&T and several other companies’ employees getting big benefits from tax cuts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas. Well, in an AT&T way, that is. The company's headquarters lit up Downtown Dallas with their blue and white LED lights.

Guess you can call this a Merry "lituation".

That's not the only thing the company is lighting up for the holidays. They're one of at least seven big businesses reportedly giving Christmas bonuses to their employees. It's all thanks to President Trump's Tax Reform Bill that dropped the corporate tax rate in America from 35% to 21%.

The big tax breaks are turning the boss-man into Jolly Ol' Saint Nick. The list includes AT&T , Comcast and Fifth Third Bancorp who have promised workers a bonus of $1,000 dollars in Christmas cash!

Along with Wells Fargo, Bancorp is also raising their minimum hourly wage to $15 per hour.

CVS is reportedly using the extra tax break money to create 3,000 new jobs. Fed Ex is also packaging something sweet-- they'll ramp up hiring in the New Year!

Boeing says they're investing a good $300 million in employee benefits.

It seems as if this whole tax reform might just be the gift that just keeps on giving!