Christmas on the island: Marines deliver toys to Puerto Rico

FORT WORTH - Puerto Rico, once known for its beautiful beaches and colorful culture is, at least for the near future, going to be known as one of the islands of the Caribbean slammed by Hurricane Maria.

And the pain still lingers.

Almost three months after Maria, parts of the island are still without power and the island's governor, Ricardo Rosello, has ordered a recount of the death toll.

The initial number was 64; now, though, several investigations say, the number could be a lot closer to 1,000.

With all of that going on, you'd think the holidays would just skip over the island this year, right? Well, these guys aren't about to let that happen.

"We’re out here just showing our support with the Toys for Tots effort, helping out the kids out there in Puerto Rico,” USMC Staff Sgt. Troy Benson says.

Marines, along with Toys for Tots, are making sure the Puerto Ricans get a Christmas.

Benson says, "The program is bigger than just our community and it’s a nationwide program, and it’s going to help these children in Puerto Rico for their holidays."

It wasn't an easy mission to get 30,000 toys on a plane to San Juan. Everyone is helping, including the Marines on the island.

"We have 24 Marines working around the clock to support this program, and we have countless civilian volunteers as well that donated their time to help this cause,” USMC Sgt. Kevin Shirley said. "As soon as the toys touch the ground, there are Marines with the campaign in Puerto Rico that will be on the ground helping unload these toys and passing them out before the holidays,” says Benson.

Although reminders of devastation are everywhere, its gestures like these that can help bring back the island of enchantment.