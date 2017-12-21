Amazon Prime Now, basically Santa’s workshop for Dallas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- You`ve seen where Christmas magic is made, you know, the North Pole headquarters. But, you likely haven`t seen Santa`s workshop in Dallas.

The Amazon Prime Now elves can get you basically whatever you need, right to your doorstep, in one hour. Jim Billimoria, with Amazon says, "We`ve got wrapping paper, we`ve got tape, we`ve got produce."

To see how they do it so quick, we got an inside look. They stock tens of thousands of items on their shelves through a system called random stow. They put things like avocados next to other things like a kids game. "That way our associates can quickly find the product, scan it in for you, pack it into a bag." says Billimoria.

Once the bag is packed, a label is printed, and a delivery driver picks it up. Billimoria says, "It`s a really fast, innovative way to delivery."

From Christmas ornaments, to your daily multi vitamins, it seems everyone is delivery happy these days. And for Christmas, it`s the procrastinators delight.

Although, you do have to admit, online shopping has gone a little too far. Thank goodness Amazon pulled a do it yourself circumcision training kit a third party was selling on their website.