Spice of Blythe: Best Christmas Appetizers

Pink Magnolia Chef Blythe Beck tells about us a Beck family tradition - making appetizers instead of big ticket items for Christmas!

She says run to the grocery store and get some cold cuts, maybe you can make an easy pizza roll or cheese ball. She also adds that her family always has the "green stuff!"

Lastly, she says don't forget the alcohol to keep you and Santa jolly!

Spice of Blythe: Take the stress out of the holidays, get rid of all the time in the kitchen. Get around the Christmas tree and dinner table with your family!