DALLAS, TX -- For some, the Christmas holiday wouldn't be complete without unwrapping the perfect savory present -- tamales.

The traditional holiday favorite, rooted in Mexican culture, has now found itself adorning many Texas tables during the Christmas season.

NewsFix visited Luna's Tortilla Factory in Dallas where the tamaleras, or the women who make tamales, still carefully craft each delectable delight by hand.