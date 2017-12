Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- Immigrant, military veteran, successful entrepreneur, YouTube star. Basically, everything Patrick Bet David has tried he’s been successful at. The question is, what’s his secret??

NewsFix was taken for a ride (even though we were driving) as David told us all about his life and what makes him the person he is today.

Buckle up before you press play on the video above. You’ll need it.