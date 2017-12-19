Ex-Farmers Branch Police Officer found guilty of murder of 16-year old Jose Cruz

DALLAS, TX — The verdict is in for former Farmers Branch police officer Ken Johnson.

Johnson has been found guilty of murder and aggravated assault after opening fire on two unarmed teens back in March 2016.

Rewind to almost two years ago. Johnson was off duty when he spotted 16-year old Jose Cruz and his friend breaking into cars in an Addison apartment complex. A car chase ensued, and after Johnson rammed into the teens car to stop them at the intersection of Marsh and Spring Valley, he opened fire, killing Cruz and injuring his friend.

“Officer Johnson was in fear for his life when he took the shoots, and he believed that fear was justified,” Johnson’s attorney Christopher D. Livingston said.

“I’ve talked to many eyewitnesses. They’ve indicated that he acted in a predatory manner, in a militaristic manner. He opened the door, shot the individual, jumped over to the other side, opened the passenger door, and shot Edgar Rodriguez. This is not an officer in fear,” Cruz family spokesperson Carlos Quintanilla said.

Even though Johnson’s been found guilty, it still doesn’t answer the one question Cruz’s family and friends want answered: Why?

Cruz’s girlfriend Julianna Saldivar said, “I know it won’t bring him back, but I just want to know why did he have to shoot him? Why did he have to take his life away?”

Johnson’s sentencing will be held on January 8th after the holidays, but for Cruz’s family, nothing can make up for the loss of their loved one.