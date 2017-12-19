A fresh start? This HS wants to refer to freshmen as “first year students”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EASTHAMPTON, MA -- Him, her, he and she -- they're all pronouns we learned back in grade school. Now a school in Massachusetts is switching up the rules!

Next year East Hampton High School won't be referring to freshmen students as "freshmen."

Instead they'll be calling them "first year students."

"I want people to feel comfortable and if it means that I have to change the way I use my language, I'm okay with that," one staff member explained.

They low-key could've just said ninth graders, considering people already use it as an alternative term. But, the idea came from the Gender and Sexuality Alliance who wrote to the school about the freshmen term used in its handbook. They argued that the school needed to be more gender neutral.

"Currently high school students would have the right of free speech to use the term "freshman," an attorney said.

Well, we've seen these type of situations before.

But, where do we draw the line with this he said , she said -- talk?!

Well, before you know it: All schools might have to change words that include "man"just so they can be more "gender neutral?"

Bondsman, doorman, snowman ... ahh ... COME ON, MAN!