Young volunteers lay wreaths in DFW for veterans who’ve passed away

DALLAS- Out at DFW National Cemetery, some kids are learning an important lesson early on.

Wreaths Across America marks a day when volunteers across the country come together to say 'Thank you' to the veterans we’ve lost.

For little ones garnishing the markers, today offers an early education on the sacrifices our vets have made.

"Most of them have wreaths on their graves, and it makes me happy because they all served for my freedom, and I’m just overjoyed," said one young girl placing wreaths.

At a time when division seems to appear everywhere we look, our youngest Americans can remind us all of what’s really important.