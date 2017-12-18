Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels & wife donate their mansion to charity

BRANSON, Mo. – Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels, along with his wife, Heidi, are giving to charity in a big way. The couple are donating their $9.75 million mansion to charity.

The 32,000 square-foot home on Table Rock Lake in southwest Missouri is being given to Camp Barnabas, a non-profit for those with special needs and chronic illnesses and their siblings.

“Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it. Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way,” Cole Hamels said on TheHamelsFoundation.org.

The mansion, built in 2012 and valued at $9.75 million, sits on 104.7 acres and was put on the real estate market in August.

While the Hamels mansion is the biggest donation Camp Barnabas has ever received, it’s not the only one gracious gift coming out of DFW. Pro golfer Jordan Spieth’s foundation recently donated scholarships for 100 people to attend a week at Camp Barnabas.

“Gifts like these helps us get to say ‘YES. Yes, you can. You can live a life of purpose. Our campers are loved. They are encouraged to try new things. They are reminded that they are wonderfully and perfectly created. It’s a week they’ll never forget,” Camp Barnabas Chief Development Officer Krystal Simon said.