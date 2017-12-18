Matthew Petersen withdraws judicial nomination after video goes viral

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Matthew Petersen, President Trump's pick for District Court Judge for Washington D.C., withdrew his nomination after his mumbling mumbo jumbo exchange went viral when he couldn't answer basic legal questions.

MUST WATCH: Republican @SenJohnKennedy asks one of @realDonaldTrump’s US District Judge nominees basic questions of law & he can’t answer a single one. Hoo-boy. pic.twitter.com/fphQx2o1rc — Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) December 15, 2017

In a letter to the Prez, Petersen wrote "It has become clear to me...that my nomination has become a distraction - and that is not fair to you or your administration... I had hoped that my nearly two decades of public service might carry more weight than my two worst minutes on television."

Technically, it was about five minutes, but we get it: the poor guy was embarrassed!

After the fact, the senator who interviewed Petersen didn't cut him any slack. In a CNN interview, Sen. John Kennedy said, "You can't just walk into a federal courthouse for the very first time and say 'Here I am. I think I want to be a judge.' It just doesn't work that way, especially not the D.C. circuit."

Hey, if you can't take the heat, stay out of the courthouse!