H-E-B gets closer to Fort Worth, but don’t get excited Dallas

HUSDON OAKS — H-E-B, the San Antonio-based grocery chain, is inching closer and closer to Fort Worth.

According to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram the company plans to open a store in Hudson Oaks, between Fort Worth and Weatherford in 2019.

While H-E-B is just flirting with the DFW metroplex, they’re the parent company of Central Market, which has several locations in Fort Worth and Dallas.

But don’t let the news of an H-E-B in DFW get you too excited.

The Hudson Oaks location isn’t exactly central even for those on the West side of the metroplex, and although they own land in Dallas, there’s no plans for a Dallas H-E-B at this time.

It’s not all bad news.

An H-E-B spokes person told Dallas News that Central Market will continue to be the “primary growth vehicle” in Dallas with 3 stores in the works.

Specifically, plans include a store on Midway Road and Northwest Highway that will open in June, with another location planned somewhere in Uptown.