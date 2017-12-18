Can a millennial stay social without social media? One woman’s ready to try

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS -- "It's just one Facebook video after another," Brandi Francis said, scrolling through her phone, her Facebook app set to autoplay each one. "One comedian that I've never heard of that's hilarious after another. By the time I realize it, it's past 1:00 a.m. and I have to be up at 6.

Francis isn't an outlier of her generation. Social media is a way of life, and for her it's gone to the point she's losing sleep and forgetting to eat sometimes because of it.

"Addiction is a really strong word, right?" she laughed. But probably, yes. This is between us, right? This stays between us!"

That's why, starting today, Brandi's going full scientist.

Her mission?

"Deleting this, is this really going to help me discover whether or not I really am addicted just to scrolling and just using my time in such an unproductive way?" she wondered.

She's going cold turkey. Good bye, Pinterest. So long, Snapchat. Farewell, Facebook.

And she's nervous!

"Aw, what if I'm in an awkward situation and can't pull out my phone and just go on Facebook?" she said in a moment of realization.

According to studies, she's either making a great decision or a needless one, but it definitely might be safer to put the phone down.

Either way, she's ready to jump off the deep end.

"I feel like the world is my oyster, but I can't share it," she said.

It's only going to be for a week at first, but if it goes well, who knows?