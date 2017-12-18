Bidding Wars: Diddy, Steph Curry, and Colin Kaepernick wants to buy Carolina Panthers!

The Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is taking an “L”.

After allegations that he paid women to keep quiet about his sexual misconduct towards them, he’s putting the whole team up for sale!

In a letter, Jerry penned that he’ll officially start taking bids at the end of this NFL season.

So who’s looking to get a piece of the pie?

Well, for starters, Diddy, Steph Curry AND Colin Kaepernick have already put in their unofficial bid.

Diddy was the first to speak up on social media almost immediately after Jerry’s note.

I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet! — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

“I would be the best NFL owner that you could imagine,” he said in an Instagram video.

That inspired Colin and Steph to hop on the band wagon.

I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen! https://t.co/sDR4ciciY8 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 18, 2017

But, some folks have doubt in Diddy.

Yeah … the internet is dragging one news anchor for “laughing” at Diddy’s NFL dreams.