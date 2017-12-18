Asking for a used car for Christmas? Don’t get clocked by the rollback odometer scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON-- If you've been an awfully good girl, or guy this year, and you're asking Santa for 54' convertible, light blue. Well, make sure to ask Ol' Saint Nick to do his research.

An area auto crimes task force has uncovered a scam going on. Criminals are rolling back the miles on used cars, older cars. It's called clocking, or busting miles. And those selling the busted cars are hoping you won't notice before you throw them the cash. Here's the Facebook warning on the Arlington Police Department's Facebook page.

You've probably seen the crime in action before. Remember this scene from Matilda?

It's not only in the movies, a few years ago a Denton couple was interview by Carfax after falling for a rollback scam.

Get this: as far as the states where you're most likely to find a car that's been rolled back, Texas comes in at number 5.

So, however you choose to do your research is up to you. You can do a VIN number search, go with Carfax, or take the car to a mechanic before you buy. Just know, there are crooks out there clocking cars.