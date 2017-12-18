Arlington’s Interlochen Christmas lights display begins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - The Interlochen Christmas lights began over the weekend in Arlington. The neighborhood will be open to vehicle traffic from 7 - 11 p.m. through Christmas day.

To help maintain a good flow of traffic, Arlington PD suggests entering and exiting at Westwood Drive at Randol Mill Road.

This is the 42nd year the Interlochen neighborhood in Arlington will host thousands of people who want to see the over-the-top Christmas light displays. It was voted 'Best Texas Christmas Lights' and, best of all, it's free!