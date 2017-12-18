Amazon packages found dumped in Eagle Mountain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAGLE MOUNTAIN - Take a look at this! These are packages the Eagle Mountain Volunteer Fire Department chief says he found left on the ground near his home. The problem is... they're not his.

Chief Mike Barton says he was able to get the license plate of the delivery van who dumped the boxes. Barton says the driver also threw some packages into a dumpster! The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office now has the 25 or so packages.

Amazon, meanwhile, says they're reaching out to customers affected to "make this right."