Stuff-a-what?! Hot 93.3’s Stuff a Bus a huge success in year two

FRISCO -- Moana, Star Wars, Shopkins, bikes, games. You name it, and Scotty K and Bret Mega have it.

And if you think you go all out to get these Christmas presents for people, you haven't met these two!

"Home? I miss home," Mega laughed, sitting on a kids bike in front of a bus full of toys Sunday.

"We are home!" Scotty K added. "We actually have not been home. This is home. We live here."

The Scotty K & Bret Mega Mornings pair is stuffing that bus, and they're doing it well in the second year of their Stuff A Bus program. Well, they're hosting the event. It's you that's making it a success!

"It's DFW that's doing really, really well," Mega said. "It's the support we're getting. We're just out here trying to live it and breathe it, but the people that come out and bring all the toys, those are the ones filling up the bus."

It's true! Y'all have showed out so far.

They started the week with a bus from the Dallas Mavericks.

"The Mavs donated their bus, but the Mavs have games so we got another bus because that bus was already full," Scotty K said.

Then they switched to a smaller model that's now packed full.

"Stuff a truck!" Scotty K said. "We'll stuff a boat! If you have a boat, bring a boat out. A tank. Whatever you have."

These dudes and plenty of others who have come to help are all doing their part. Sunday afternoon, they got a hand from Miss Texas, Margana Wood, and a group of hula dancers. They'll do whatever it takes to make sure as many kids as possible have the merriest Christmas.

"It breaks my heart that there's 50,000 families in need this holiday season that won't have the joy of Christmas that won't have that feeling of what Christmas can actually bring to them," Mega said. "Because we all came together, that's going to happen now."

They're at Frisco's Stonebriar Centre until Tuesday, so come on! Stuff A Bus!