Sneaker lovers run to Kicks101 shoe event for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, TX -- The Kicks101 sneaker show was on and poppin' Sunday!

Jordans, Nikes, and Yeezys were just a few options people could chose from the rows of shoes on display.

"We have everybody from shoe collectors to local brands," Kicks101 founder Frank Ibarra said.

The best part? It's all for a good cause.

"We started 4 years ago and the plan was to take the kids and give them a hobby so they can get off the streets," Ibarra continued. "Then it grew into what we have now which is a foundation called Kicks for Kids. With the profits from the show, we actually go and we buy shoes for kids that don't have the funds in low income homes."

"When you have that high confidence you just feel like you could tackle anything that comes your way with that kind of confidence, and that's what we wanted to give to the kids, just confidence within themselves," Juan Perez said when attending the event.

The kids aren't the only ones having a good time, local vendors and businesses are all on board with the cause too! "It's better to be selling shoes than to be selling drugs," business owner Manuel Depaz explained. "You have a safe environment to come by and sell a pair of shoes."

Ibarra added, "Everything that we do and that we make we give it all back to the community."

Selling kicks to help the kids, sounds pretty fresh to us!