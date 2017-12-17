People are salty at Uber for jacking up prices for the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONDON, ENGLAND -- When Uber said their prices were gonna soar up to the North Pole, they weren't kidding!

The ride share service hit its users with a sucker punch to the wallet when they announced their prices would go sky high for the holidays and we're not talking about a couple bucks here. Getting a ride could cost as much as four times what someone would usually pay.

Uber's excuse? Lots of people need rides around Christmas time!

Turns out, the demand for a ride is really high with all the holiday parties and travel going on, and the prices definitely show it!

£14 a mile, x4.4 price surge on office party night. The Uber bubble has burst - back to black cabs for me, Uber! @Uber_Support @Uber @Uber pic.twitter.com/87eVECd9UU — Sophie Green (@grenners12) December 15, 2017

The Twitterverse sounded off with their "bah humbugs," some even posting pictures of how much their tab was!

@Uber_Support if you're trying to win friends in London this is not the way to do it, in all my multiple years of using uber I've not seen this pic.twitter.com/OIxQjbwzCB — Lara Bishop (@LaraBishop82) December 15, 2017

Uber’s surge pricing during the holiday season will likely encourage drinking and driving. Sad! — Peter Chao (@Pyrobooby) December 17, 2017

I paid £80 for a trip that should have been £20 after a night out last week! Price surge again last night too. Feel robbed! ☹️ — Rozina Sini (@RozinaSini) December 16, 2017

So if you're looking to go out and get trashed on eggnog, maybe just have a good ole' designated driver. You know, so you don't have to empty your bank account for a safe ride home.