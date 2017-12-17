Crazy Cowboys Fan: ‘Big Wheel’ is a Cowboys fan ambassador

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IRVING, TX — From his socks and shoes to his jersey and license plate, there’s no doubt Lloyd Wheeler, a.k.a Big Wheel, is a huge Cowboys fan.

“Back when I was a kid my dad was a huge Cowboy fan and he kind of got me into being a Cowboy fan,” Wheeler said. “When I moved to Oklahoma back in 1985 a couple of years later I decided to get season tickets and have had season tickets since then.”

And Big Wheel isn’t just on the bandwagon. He’s stuck with the team through the bad times and the very good.

“Going to the Super Bowl in Pasadena in 1993,” said Wheeler. “That’s probably the highlight of my Cowboys career right there.”

You can find him out at the tailgate scene just about every week. Whether it’s home, away or at the Hall of Fame, he’s always interacting with fans from other teams. You could say he’s an ambassador for Cowboys Fans everywhere.

“It’s a lot of fun to meet new fans, new people, just promote the Cowboys anyway I can,” he said. “Dress up in my Cowboy gear and have a lot of fun.”

Well right now he’s a draftee for Pro Football’s Ultimate Fan Association’s “Hall of Fans”, so soon Big Wheel might be immortalized as one of the biggest Cowboys die hards all time.