Oxford Dictionaries’ 2017 Word of the Year: “Youthquake”

OXFORD, ENGLAND -- It's that time of the year people, lists and honors of all kinds!

Which means, for you word wizards out there, it's time for the word of the year according to Oxford Dictionaries!

Ready for it? "Youthquake"!

The definition of youthquake is "a significant cultural, political, or social change arising from the actions or influence of young people." Or in basic English terms: how millennials made an impact during 2017.

For example, the youthquake put U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plans in trouble after more young people than ever turned up to vote. Also, who can forget the millennial power when #metoo became a thing.

Not everyone is on board with the dictionary's choice, though. Que the confused Twitterverse!

if you have never heard of #youthquake you are not alone pic.twitter.com/6WxyHhcVpF — Jason Murdock (@Jason_A_Murdock) December 15, 2017

Oxford Dictionary is Gretchen and we're all Regina screaming "STOP TRYING TO MAKE 'YOUTHQUAKE' HAPPEN. ITS NEVER GOING TO HAPPEN." — seasonal affected (@dogmom206) December 15, 2017

Hey, it could be worse. The runner ups were "broflake," "antifa,"and unicorn.