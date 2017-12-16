Hollywood actresses reportedly planning to wear black at Golden Globes in protest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOLLYWOOD, CA -- When it comes time for the 2018 Golden Globes, there's a good chance it'll look less like an award show and more like a funeral!

Hollywood actresses are allegedly going all black for the red carpet! The black out is meant to serve as a sign of unity from the leading ladies of Hollywood in protest against the sexual harassment drama going on in the industry.

Some major A-listers that are reportedly teaming up for the cause are Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Margot Robbie, and Nicole Kidman. We'll just have to wait until the show airs on January 7 to see if the rumors are the real deal!

One thing that is real is the heat that TV chef Mario Batali is getting after multiple women accused him of sexual misconduct. Not only has Batali been canned from "The Chew," but Walmart and Target are planning on dropping all of his products, too.

He wouldn't be Batali if he didn't issue an apology with a pizza dough cinnamon roll recipe attached.

Mario Batali's "apology" to his fans (not his victims) ends with: "ps. in case you're searching for a holiday-inspired breakfast, these Pizza Dough Cinnamon Rolls are a fan favorite."https://t.co/QwmHWndqzN pic.twitter.com/AIwLfVTQsY — Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) December 16, 2017

The struggle has been real for Hollywood this year. Here's hoping for a plot twist in 2018.