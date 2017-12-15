WATCH: Dallas cop and 200 Bikers escorts bullied girl to school!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS-- A smile was on Alissa Wade's face Friday morning! That's all because an entire squad of bikers and cops escorted the 12-year-old from home to Comstock Middle School.

Alissa is a victim of bullying and it's something her mom says is hard to take.

"This goes to another level, it is so serious that people don't even know," Alissa's mom, Alessia Wade explained.

It wasn't until Momma Wade met a complete stranger who she calls "Alissa's angel" that found a way to help nip this bullying problem in the bud.

"A weight has been lifted off of me, somebody heard me, God sent an angel," Alessia added.

She's talking about Dallas Police Officer Lamar Glass who is on a mission to help stop bullying one student at a time.

"Any child ... I want them to be able to contact me," Glass told NewsFix.

Glass gathered the First Stripe crew, some people from DISD, and 200 of his biker buddies to help give Alissa an unforgettable day at school.

"They can't do it by themselves and if we partner together we can do it," Glass added.

Alissa was also sprinkled with some special gifts and fed a healthy breakfast. Although, the priceless moment is knowing that today, unlike other days, will be a great day at school.