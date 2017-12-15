Prince Harry and Meghan set royal wedding date!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The date is set!

The palace announced Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will tie the royal knot on May 19, 2018.

There isn't anything special about the date, at least not in royal history. It's not Memorial Day weekend, which might suck for their guests, but it is the birth date of Malcolm X, Ho Chi Minh, and Kim Zolciak.

But if you just can't wait to catch a glimpse of the royals, you're in luck!

Its rumored Prince Harry and William make cameos in the highly anticipated Star Wars, The Last Jedi.

Both are huge fans of the Star Wars Series and even made it out to the red carpet during the London premiere.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, they're dressed up as stormtroopers in an elevator scene along with actors Jon Boyega, Tom Hardy and Gary Barlow.

Now that's star wars royalty!