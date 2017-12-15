Facebook Marketplace: How to buy & sell your stuff on Facebook

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

‘Tis the season to spend! But Christmas shopping can get expensive. So while you're out there, why not earn some extra holiday cash?

You can buy and sell with other Facebook users. Morning Dose partnered with Facebook and lifestyle expert Limor Suss to bring you details on how to make some more money this holiday season.

Take a look at the Marketplace tab in Facebook. It combines all items being sold by other Facebook users and makes selling your stuff as easy as 1, 2, 3. Snap it, post it, sell it!

For more information on Facebook Marketplace, click the Marketplace icon on the Facebook app.