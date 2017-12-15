Class Act: Woodrow Wilson senior hosts art show to honor her grandparents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — Annabelle Furrh uses her artistic passions to create something much bigger than art, and it’s what makes her our Class Act of the Week.

Annabelle is a senior at Woodrow Wilson High, and inside these halls she’s super involved. She’s a member of the swim team, the captain of the rowing club and part of International Baccalaureate program.

“All of our classes are International Baccalaureate and they’re all standardized with the whole world and it’s all about global interactions and global learning,” explained Annabelle.

As part of this program, Annabelle had to create a service project, and for that she used another one of her passions: art.

“It was an art show and we had some of my work but also a lot of professional and student artists,” she said. “We ended up having over 200 pieces in the show.”

But the purpose of the art show was much bigger and more personal than just a gallery.

“All of the money that we raised went to the Lustgarten Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer research,” said Annabelle. “That’s because both my grandparents died of pancreatic cancer in the last three years and so it seemed like a good cause and they both really liked art and so I think that they would’ve liked to go to the event.”

Well her drive, artistry and organizational skills have all come together to make something big, and something that might save lives in years to come.

