Bye, Felicia! Omarosa exits White House leaving some folks unbothered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Another White House exit, this time it's one of President Trump's ex-apprentice peeps, Omarosa. You may remember her from the reality show back in the day.

It was her close friendship with the Donald that landed her a gig as one of his top aides. That'll end soon cause Omarosa says she's decided to chunk up the deuces and resign.

There are rumors that she didn't leave on a good note and White House departure seems to be covered in a few white lies. One of the biggest rumors is that chief of staff John Kelly kicked Omarosa out of her position.

When she reportedly tried to negotiate the terms, she reportedly showed up at the white house, tripped the alarms and was eventually escorted out!

The secret service, however, says those reports are false. In an interview with GMA, Omarosa says all stories surrounding her resignation is 100% fake news.

"I have seen things that have made me uncomfortable, that have upset me, that have affected me deeply and emotionally, that has affected my community and my people and when i can tell my story, it is a profound story that i know the world will want to hear."

She also claims everybody was jealous of her and Trump's 14-year friendship.

Well... Robin Roberts had a few words to share:

In the end, Trump thanked Omarosa in a tweet.