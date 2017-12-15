Baylor Scott & White closing Garland hospital, affecting 711 jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND - Baylor Scott & White says they are going to close their Garland hospital. The decision was made due to a lack of patients.

Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Garland will stop taking patients at its 113-bed facility on February 16 of next year; operations will end at the end of that month.

"The hospital has incurred significant financial losses over the last three years, and the trajectory of the loss is now unsustainable, as last fiscal year's loss was more than five-times the loss incurred the prior fiscal year," BS&W said in a statement to Becker's Hospital Review.

The hospital system says 711 jobs will be affected, but they intend to place many of the employees in similar positions at other BS&W facilities.

Baylor has posted information on its website about what patients can do to transfer to other North Texas hospitals.