A Plano 8th grader get a big surprise birthday present after asking for them since 3rd grade: Braces!

PLANO, Tx. - Many middle schoolers ask for gadgets or technology for their birthdays, but Plano 8th grader, Aeva Leck, asked for a different type of metal.

"Cause my teeth aren`t the straightest," she says.

"Aeva`s been asking for forever for braces," says her mother Jessica Benenate, "and then I got braces, my dad helped me out cause I had other issues going on, and it just made me hurt even more cause I know how badly she doesn`t just want them but needs them."

Braces can cost on average anywhere from a few thousand to more than $10,000 depending on what`s needed and who's doing it.

"Then recently was able to get a little bit of help with that so it kind of made it possible so we jumped on it as soon as we could," says Aeva's father, Kim.

So, her parents surprised her last week for her birthday.

"They were saving one of the cards for last and I was like, ok well it`s a card, and then I opened it: 'Happy Birthday you`re the most beautiful person inside and out let`s get that perfect smile - hey!' I got really happy and then I opened it and it had the appointment card," says Aeva.

"You are setup with your appointments," says Jessica in the video.

"Feels good to see her happy," says Kim, "see that raw joy come out of somebody, it`s pretty special."

The video now with hundreds of shares and more than a thousand likes is touching - but it`s really the "why" that tugs on your heart.

"They have the silver gum wrappers," says Aeva, "they would fold them up and put them in their mouth, they`d smile at me and be like, `hey Aeva, now I have a dentist you can go see.`"

"Through the years she did get picked on and that really impacts a young girl," says Jessica.

But she and her parents have some words of wisdom.

"What I try to think about if it`s not going to matter in the next five years," says Aeva, "you shouldn`t really worry about it that much."

"Hold your head up high," says Jessica, "because she`s beautiful and intelligent and that`s all that really matters."

"Yeah, chin up, head high, life goes on," agrees Kim.

Aeva has her dentist appointment next week and then visits the orthodontist in January!