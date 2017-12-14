Sex scandals rock Hollywood and more!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"I know that today in this climate that we live in America with politics, it seems as though everyone gets accusations"

That’s Kentucky Republican state representative Dan Johnson denying such an allegation. A woman said Johnson sexually assaulted her at the church where he was a pastor when she was 17 years old.

"This allegation concerning this lady, this young girl, absolutely has no merit, there is no anything that I’ve heard."

Johnson refused to resign. That was Tuesday. On Wednesday night he committed suicide. No charges were filed in the case. Authorities say Johnson left a suicide note on his Facebook page. Johnson's wife, Rebecca, is standing by her man. She announced Thursday she will run for his seat.

And while we’re still recovering, more and more sexual accusations are coming out.

PBS has suspended Tavis Smiley's talk show because of reports of sexual relationships with staff members. Some even felt their relationship with smiley would affect their jobs.

In a video statement, a not so smiley Smiley denied it all.

"PBS overreacted and conducted a biased and sloppy investigation,” said Smiley. “I have never groped, coerced, or exposed myself inappropriately to any workplace colleague in my entire broadcast career, covering 6 networks over 30 years."

Also in the news, ABC. Their hit show, The Great American Baking Show, has been pulled because of sexual harassment allegations against the judge, Johnny Iuzzini. The network says Iuzzini has been fired and they have decided not to air the remainder of this season's episodes.

And we’re not done!

Salma Hayek spoke her truth in a New York Times op-ed titled Harvey Weinstein Is My Monster Too.

The actress, who worked with Harvey on Frida, said Weinstein asked to take a shower with her and offered her massages along with oral sex.

Hayek also said he threatened to kill her, didn’t like the word no and would only let her finish the movie if she agreed to a sex scene with another woman.

With Hayek, the list of Weinstein’s accusers has reached almost 70 women.